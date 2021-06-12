Farm and Food: Truth in labeling is the opposite of ‘branding’

Vilsack told the farmers that organics needed “one brand” and that the rise of the Real Organic Project and its own label will lead to the rise of the “Real Real Organic Project and then the Real Real Real Organic Project.”

“And he might be right,” concedes Thicke.

“But what he [Vilsack] gets wrong is that organic is not a ‘brand’ to most farmers. It’s a philosophy, a life, a way to farm that hopes to leave everyone and everything better off—the soil, our health, the animals, our surrounding communities.”

That belief, that vision “… can’t just be a ‘USDA brand’ if much of today’s ‘USDA Organic’ milk and eggs and chicken comes from what are, essentially, CAFOs,” concentrated animal feeding operations, says Thicke.

Sure, he points out, changes to USDA’s organic production standards have “gotten us more food on the shelf that is certified as organic, the big goal of Big Ag. What it hasn’t gotten us, however, is better food on the shelf or more organic farmers putting it there.”

Thicke and Chapman are hopeful that ROP can gain enough membership to challenge USDA as the go-to source for “real” organic food. It will be a long, tough uphill slog, though.

Still, organic food isn’t about branding or politics, he says. “It’s about how we grow our food. That’s as important as what we eat.”

