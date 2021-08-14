Farm and Food: The true cost of food

Today’s rising costs can be slowed, then clipped, suggest the authors, by following strategies already in place in other nations. For example, “If diet-related disease prevalence rates were reduced to be comparable to countries such as Canada, health care costs could be reduced by close to $250 billion per year,” in the U.S.

How? Simple, by doing better at what we’re all guilty of not doing most meals -- eating better.

The same is true for working to better the health of the only world we have: “Similarly, if the U.S. can reduce agriculture-specific emissions to comply with the 1.5C pathway,” -- contain the rise of global temperature to just 1.5 degrees Centigrade -- “then close to $100 billion could be reduced in additional environmental costs.”

So we do have a choice.

We can work collectively to put more slack in today’s costly, climate-altering, and often unhealthy food supply chain or, “If left unaddressed, the true cost of food will continue to rise and negatively contribute to climate change, the prevalence of diet-related diseases, and growing inequity.”