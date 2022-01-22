Farm and Food: The new ag alchemy: Gold from gas

More importantly, the real money in CO2 arrives courtesy of the federal “Section 45Q Tax Credit for Carbon Sequestration.” Currently, that credit is $31.77 per ton for “geologically sequestered CO2” and $20.22 per ton if used in oil recovery.

This means the anticipated tax benefits–that, in all likelihood, will be resold on secondary carbon markets – would be worth at least $400 million per year to any of the three Iowa pipeline projects if used to permanently store CO2 and one-third less if used in oil recovery.

In 2026, however, that federal credit rises to $50 per ton for stored CO2 and $35 per ton for oil-recovery CO2, effectively doubling the companies' annual take. Over the course of 20 years then, those benefits – even if they don’t grow – will run into the billions for any pipeline builder.

And that massive cost, borne mostly by taxpayers and reaped mostly by well-connected insiders, completely bypasses any debate over not producing the CO2 in the first place, by far the best, most effective CO2 mitigation program.

As such, this new gold rush, like most, will end with the very few grabbing all the riches and everyone else paying for it.

