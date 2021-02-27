Farm and Food: Rural America shouldn’t be a dump site for corporate America

There’s a clear lesson in the chemical and ethical cloud now shrouding AltEn, a 25 million gallon-per-year ethanol plant just south of Mead.

In fact, there’s more than one lesson, but the big one — how rural America is becoming a legal dumping ground for wastes created by corporate America —may be AltEn’s enduring legacy.

The plant, opened as E3BioFuels in 2007, was to be unique because methane from anaerobic digesters fueled by manure from a nearby feedlot helped power it. Distiller’s grain, an ethanol byproduct, would then be fed back to the cattle.

That closed-loop system was an engineering challenge. A boiler explosion in late 2007 led to bankruptcy and a long shutdown. In 2011 the plant was purchased by a Kansas City group with a new business plan.

But the plan, like the investor group, was murky. Recent reporting by The Guardian and the Lincoln Journal Star shows that in 2014 the Mead plant, now AltEn, received a “conditional” permit to restart. In June 2015, AltEn notified Nebraska regulators that if it used “discarded seed” to make ethanol, the resulting distiller’s grain would not be used for cattle feed but composted.