Farm and Food: Questions surround carbon sequestration; USDA needs to find answers

The second, bigger concern, though, is if carbon sequestration is even possible. Can farmers grab, for example, 10% of the earth’s climate-changing carbon and put it back into the soil to help save the planet while feeding it?

Scientific theory says yes; in-the-dirt practice, however, says maybe and, but even then it could take decades before minor amounts of carbon can be added to, then stored, in food-growing soils.

At least that’s the conclusion of Iowa State University research published in November 2019. The 10-year ISU research project (that used winter rye as a cover crop) showed “The ability of cover crops to stimulate microbes deep in the soil of farm fields leads to significant gains in water quality but does not necessarily increase the capacity of soil to store carbon.”

The main reason, according to the Iowa research, is the same reason we need to store carbon in the first place: While crops do stimulate soil microbes to store carbon, they also “digest” at least as much carbon as they store. The digestion converts the carbon “to carbon dioxide, which is released to the atmosphere,” which then wipes out any “stored” carbon benefit.

In short, it’s what plants were designed to do; asking them to do it differently might be a hard pull for both science and Mother Nature.