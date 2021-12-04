Farm and Food: Pod save the American farm

Those lessons serve as a yardstick to measure the next big environmental-ag policy push, carbon sequestration. Mock, and the pod’s full-time sponsors and part-time contributors, Brent Gloy and David Widmar of Agricultural Economic Insights are clear-eyed in their reporting and even-handed in their analysis of ethanol’s slow start in the 1990s, its gold rush in the 2000s, and now, its likely peak.

But the series isn’t the fuzzy, “we persevered” success story offered by farm group officials, ethanol executives, and commodity association lobbyists who have so often mixed thin facts with thick fiction that few policymakers now know what government’s role could be in the rush to sequester carbon.

Not so for Mock and the AEI crew; they bring several well-connected contributors to the fore who played critical roles in ethanol’s fast rise. Many tell compelling stories of political intrigue, changing geopolitics, and fast market moves that often had nothing to do with farmers, farm groups, or farm politicians but everything to do with getting the fuel in millions of American cars. It’s one side of the ethanol origin story that few have ever heard.