Farm and Food: Lost Angeles and Long Beached

Not many people or events lead both the New York Times and CBS’s "60 Minutes" television broadcast on the same day. The still-building mess at many American ports, however, pulled off that rare feat last Sunday by simply being the biggest rat’s nest anyone in port management, railroading, trucking, and the West Coast ag exporting business has ever seen.

In fact, the backlog of, well, almost everything not moving in or out of American ports is giving the word “chain” -- as in supply chain -- a new meaning. Everyone from importers to exporters, farmers to foreign food buyers, and the White House to Santa’s workshop seems chained to the anchors of hundreds of ships waiting to be loaded or unloaded in or near U.S. ports.

The ports of Long Beach and nearby Los Angeles, which collectively handle 40% of American overseas cargo, are especially besieged.

For example, according to Times reporting, California Dairies, Inc., which manufactures and exports 50 million pounds of milk powder and butter a month from the California ports, has seen 60 percent of “shipments cancelled or delayed” during the back-up. That costs the cooperative and its members a “catastrophic” $45 million a month.