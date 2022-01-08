Farm and Food: Keep moving, nothing to see here

No one was shocked recently when the General Accountability Office announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture had overpaid farmers billions of dollars during the slapdash tariff-mitigation scheme ordered by the Trump White House in 2018 and 2019.

A couple of billion bucks in government waste is, evidently, chump change when – as in the case of the officially-named Market Facilitation Program – it’s compared to the $30 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation money USDA had to play with each year of its short, 24-month life.

Besides, the MFP was a real rush job. One day U.S. farmers were feeding millions in China; the next day, the Trump Administration had picked a bitter trade fight with their second biggest ag customer. No one saw it coming, especially not USDA.

But come it did and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue was ordered to design and implement a CCC-based plan that would pay farmers a portion of their lost income due to now-faltering export sales. MFP is what Sonny’s USDA number-crunchers and political cronies cobbled together.