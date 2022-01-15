Farm and Food: In the heat of the night

The only problem with the new arrangement was that, despite clear evidence that the new furnace’s ductwork did indeed reach the rooms, there was no evidence whatsoever that any of the furnace’s heat ever did. Winter, for my brothers and me, was the season of flannel sheets and layers and layers of toe-curling woolen quilts.

The farm’s two principal hired men, herdsman Howard and his field hand brother Jackie, had no such problem because they had no such furnace. Their living room stove, our old kitchen stove, glowed invitingly hot in their farm-provided house until they moved to another place in the late 1970s.

Howard was its main attendant and his favorite fuel was southern Illinois coal. Early each winter a local trucker, after delivering a load of cull cattle from our farm to the stockyards, would backhaul five or so tons of coal and dump it near Howard and Jackie’s backdoor. Each winter day, Howard filled a five-gallon bucket with softball-sized chunks to burn in the brick-lined Warm Morning.

Sometimes, the ever-impatient Jackie would top the red-glowing coal with what he called “a chug” of split pecan wood. The wood, almost as dense and BTU-bearing as the bituminous coal, could make the stove glow pink at night.