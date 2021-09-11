Farm and Food: Hold the sickle, CRP needs a new, bigger hammer

To say the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s biggest environmental program, the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, is at a crossroads is like saying climate change might be a problem.

After all, the phrase “climate change” understates today’s dilemma until, for example, you learn that 47% of the continental U.S. is now in drought, 2.7 million acres of the West have burned this year, and the 8% of the U.S. economy built on the flow of Colorado River is drying up faster than, well, the flow of the Colorado River.

So, yeah, climate change is a problem.

Equally problematic is USDA’s biggest, best hammer to make a dent in it, CRP, because it, too, is shrinking even as the challenge of climate change grows.

The numbers prove it. The latest CRP general signup period that ended earlier this summer lured in only 2.8 million acres of the 4 million acres the Biden Administration hoped to attract. Worse, that shortfall will be magnified when CRP contracts expire on an estimated 3 million acres later this month.

That means CRP’s total acres likely will drop below today’s 20.6 million, already the lowest total since the program’s debut enrollment period in 1986-87.