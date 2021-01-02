Farm and Food: Happy slow, quiet, dull New Year

My father never worried about either man’s idleness that week; he trusted them to do what was necessary, from the usual chores to, maybe, bed the dry cows or haul manure. And, without fail, they did.

My mother also enjoyed what she called “a light week” despite the cooking required by your average farm family of eight.

First off, Uncle Honey, Dad’s dangerous, retired uncle, usually spent the holidays at home and away from Mom’s dinner table. Dad was equally pleased because no Honey meant no money would be needed to fix the bent or broken machinery that usually floated on Honey’s wake.

The second key to her lighter week was the crew of six indentured servants, her children, who were present to peel potatoes, bake desserts, wash and dry dishes, clean house, fold clothes, wash windows and scrub, polish, or dust anything that might cross her dirt-focused mind.

Our crabby help was probably the best Christmas gift we never gave her every year.