Farm and Food: Goodbye 2021’s high profits; hello 2022’s high costs

Equally important, will today’s high wheat prices pull Northern Plains farmers to forsake their ever-expanding corn and soybeans empires for the good old days of wheat?

Hold that thought -- until at least next year -- when the first peek at a possible answer arrives with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Prospective Plantings Report March 31.

This year must not slip away, however, without remembering Sen. Robert Dole, the stalwart Kansas Republican, who slipped away Dec. 5 at age 98. Dole, a true war hero, was a Capitol Hill fixture from 1960 until 1996 when he resigned his safe, comfortable U.S. senate seat to try the most dangerous, least comfortable thing ever, run for president.

He lost, and the nation lost something along with him. Thereafter, politics were different; they became bloodier, more corrosive, and more destructive.

After his death, some pinned part of the blame on Dole, a lion-tough leader who had a ferocious roar and slashing bite. But, as he proved time and again, neither flaw matched his caring heart and ironclad integrity. His career was built on easing hunger, reducing poverty, healing disabilities, and delivering hope to millions in the U.S. and abroad.

Let us end this dreadful year of bitter politics by remembering one of our best, Bob Dole, a wounded giant who always knelt to pick up the broken, hungry, and poor.

