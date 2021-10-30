Farm and Food: Cresting the wave, looking into next year’s trough

There’s no good time for bad news. Most farmers and ranchers, however, prefer to hear it sooner than later to factor it into the day or season’s plan.

Maybe that’s why our good friends at farmdocDaily, the online consortium of Land Grant extension specialists hosted by the University of Illinois, released a “Stress Test of 2022 Crop Returns” in late August: they want corn and soybean farmers to begin to focus on what a return to “average” could bring after three years of government payments and wild market swings.

Their collective view is clear. “Positive returns are projected for both” 2022 corn and soybeans “given a $4.25 corn price and $12 soybean price.” But lower prices for both, such as a “return to 2014-19 prices,” they warn, will bring “meager incomes, and possible pressures for another round of ad hoc Federal payments.”

That’s Extension-speak for “So far, so good but this could go south in a hurry.”

For example, if 2022 corn prices average $4.50 per bushel compared to this year’s estimated $5.25 and yields drop from today’s 235b-ushel average to a normal 220 bushels -- the estimated “farmer return” per acre -- collapses from a thick $343 now to a skinny $20 next year.