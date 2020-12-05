Farm and Food: Choose an ag secretary with experience, expertise, and boldness

By contrast, it will spend $33.2 billion on “Farm, Conservation, and Commodity Programs” this fiscal year, or one-third of what SNAP, School Lunch, and WIC will cost.

Little wonder, then, why so many food advocates often mumble about renaming the Department of Agriculture to something like Department of Food, Nutrition, and Agriculture.

Despite farm programs taking a back seat to assistance programs, six of USDA’s seven 2021 “strategic goals” have little-to-nothing to do with its biggest program and its biggest cost, food aid.

It’s not that the six — which include areas like farm production, ag exports, and rural development — aren’t important; they absolutely are. There is, after all, no life without food and little food without farmers, ranchers, and rural America.

Still, many of USDA’s current “strategic” goals sound like something out of the 1970s (“Maximize the ability of American agricultural producers to prosper by feeding and clothing the world.”) rather than a hard focus on how to sustainably grow more food in an infinitely more complex environment and increasingly competitive world market.