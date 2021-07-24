Farm and Food: Bigger means bitter, not better

Robinette, 1,500 miles away in North Carolina, agrees; today’s heavily concentrated, deeply integrated food system “has no pathways … to accommodate small producers.”

And transnational meatpackers aren’t the only problem; an evermore monolithic USDA is a growing headache, also.

“Often USDA is confrontational,” says Robinette who deals with federal meat inspectors daily. “They’d be happier if they could turn us into the next Tyson” because they can deal with big; it's what they are trained to do. Small, however, confounds them.

That’s especially true when it comes to country of origin labeling, or COOL, say the local producers. Hard as it is to believe, USDA still opposes COOL because, as Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack claims, labeling U.S. meat violates several free trade agreements.

That stance, however, gives multinational packers license to source meat from dozens of nations, have it stamped “USDA Inspected,” and sell it to an unknowing American public as U.S.-grown meat while deeply undermining American ranchers and farmers like Callicrate and Robinette.

Vilsack is now talking about a label that reads “Product of the USA,” but Callicrate and Robinette are leery of Big Meat’s lobbying muscle.

Which goes back to Moss’s integrated public policy approach to make the Biden initiative bite: The courts, the regulators, Congress, and the farm and ranching public all have to do their share of lifting if there’s any chance for all to be lifted.

