Farm and Food: AltEn: The mess gets even messier

Equally remarkable, the complaint doesn’t explain who AltEn is and, therefore, whom the state of Nebraska is charging with 18 different “causes of action.” It does note that “Defendant AltEn, LLC, is a Kansas limited liability company” and “is registered as a foreign limited liability company in Nebraska.”

Also, while the complaint lists the amount of civil fines (many are $10,000 per day) AltEn could be liable for, it doesn’t explain how the fines might be assessed or when they begin.

Equally important to many in the surrounding community is who will pay cleanup costs if the owners of AltEn declare bankruptcy and walk away from the troubled plant and its dirty past.

Al Davis, a rancher, former Nebraska state senator, and now a lobbyist for the Sierra Club hears that question whenever the name AltEn comes up in conversation.

“It’s absolutely criminal what’s happened in Mead,” he relates in a March 22 telephone interview. “People have been complaining about the plant since 2017 and nothing was done.”

The state confirms that fact, too: almost half of the 80 or so AltEn visits by state environmental inspectors since 2015 occurred in January and February 2021.

All of which seem to point to a growing, implied understanding between most state governments and Big Agbiz: If we rarely check to see if the cows are still in the barn, don’t worry about fixing the barn door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0