Deputy state veterinarian promoted to top job in Nebraska

Dr. Roger Dudley, an employee of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture since 2011, has been named the state veterinarian, state agriculture Director Steve Wellman announced last week.

Dudley, who was serving as deputy state veterinarian, replaces Dr. Dennis Hughes, who retired in December.

Dr. Roger Dudley

“Dr. Dudley has extensive experience in veterinary medicine, an excellent understanding of animal epidemiology and outstanding leadership skills,” Wellman said in a news release. “He already has established relationships with veterinarians throughout the state and with USDA officials. He is the best person for the job of keeping Nebraska’s livestock healthy and safe.”

Before working for the state, Dudley worked at the Gothenburg Animal Hospital from 1996-2011, moving up from associate veterinarian to owning and operating the business.

Dudley studied pre-veterinary science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, then earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Kansas State University.

Dudley has previously worked in Iowa and Minnesota.

