Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

The U.S. exported an all-time high of 16% of milk solids produced nationwide in 2020. And, exports so far this year, from January through September, bubbled a whopping 14% above last year’s record pace.

“As we head into 2022, we’ll have another record year for dairy exports,” Basse said. “One of the bigger buyers is China. They use a lot of whey as a milk replacer for piglets.”

U.S. dairy cow numbers increased 2% from 2020 to July 2021 to 9.5 million head. But, Basse believes the yearly total could decline due in part to strength in the beef market, with slaughter up 14%.

“U.S. dairy cow slaughter has been elevated. Cull prices have been strong,” Basse said. “That’s a big margin enhancer for dairies.”

But what effect will price inflation have on demand for dairy products and beef?

“Inflation is not going to be leaving us any time soon. I think it will be around at least the next 12-18 months,” the analyst said. “There’s no indication of protein switching. World demand for dairy products remains strong.”

That includes surging demand for cheese and butter, with global butter demand growing at a 7% clip.