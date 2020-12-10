Central City farmer is new Farm Bureau president

Mark McHargue, a Central City farmer with a diversified agricultural operation, has been selected to head the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state's largest and most influential ag organization with more than 58,000 member families.

McHargue succeeds Steve Nelson, who stepped down as president after nine years.

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday following his selection at the Farm Bureau's annual meeting, McHargue said he will focus on challenges and opportunities facing agriculture, including diversification and the development and expansion of new markets.

Looking ahead, McHargue said agriculture needs to develop new and expanded trade opportunities and Nebraska agriculture should consider how it might help "grow smaller meat processing facilities."

The outbreak of COVID-19 infections among meat processing workers this year created "incredible disruption," he said. "We were pretty vulnerable."

McHargue said he was pleased with the choice of former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to serve as secretary of agriculture in President-elect Joe Biden's administration. Vilsack also was former President Barack Obama's agriculture secretary.

"I look forward to working with him," McHargue said.