Central City farmer is new Farm Bureau president

Mark McHargue, a Central City farmer with a diversified agricultural operation, has been selected to head the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state's largest and most influential ag organization with more than 58,000 member families.
McHargue succeeds Steve Nelson, who stepped down as president after nine years.
During a virtual news conference on Wednesday following his selection at the Farm Bureau's annual meeting, McHargue said he will focus on challenges and opportunities facing agriculture, including diversification and the development and expansion of new markets.
Looking ahead, McHargue said agriculture needs to develop new and expanded trade opportunities and Nebraska agriculture should consider how it might help "grow smaller meat processing facilities."
The outbreak of COVID-19 infections among meat processing workers this year created "incredible disruption," he said. "We were pretty vulnerable."
McHargue said he was pleased with the choice of former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to serve as secretary of agriculture in President-elect Joe Biden's administration. Vilsack also was former President Barack Obama's agriculture secretary.
"I look forward to working with him," McHargue said.
"We would rather have someone from the Midwest (as agriculture secretary), someone who understands where so much of our commodities are produced."
Among the challenges that agriculture faces are adopting new technologies and determining "what are the carveouts a farmer can do to succeed long-term," McHargue said.
Developing new markets through trade will be a key component for agricultural success, he said.
Exploring any new trade agreement, including perhaps some form of participation with the Trans-Pacific Partnership -- which President Donald Trump abandoned upon taking office -- is "worth looking at," McHargue said in answer to a question.
Asked about his views on climate change, he said that "we do have to realize climate is changing" and that "it is something that we in agriculture need to tackle."
While he said he would "not weigh in on the cause," McHargue said "agriculture is very well-positioned to help contribute to the solution."
McHargue, who has served 16 years as a Farm Bureau board member, said his farm operation raises corn, soybeans, popcorn and hogs.
"I think I understand the broad scope of agriculture," he said.
AG SECRETARY VISITS FREMONT:
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Perdue Visit Nebraska
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!