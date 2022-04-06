Bird flu found in western Nebraska for first time

Nebraska now has its fifth confirmed case of bird flu in a domestic flock.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the highly contagious disease was found in a small mixed backyard flock in Scotts Bluff County consisting of chickens and waterfowl.
That's the first case of bird flu in western Nebraska. All previous cases in both domestic flocks and wild birds have been in eastern Nebraska. That includes cases that resulted in 970,000 broiler chickens having to be killed at two poultry farms in Butler County that raise birds for the Costco processing plant in Fremont.
The Agriculture Department said the Scotts Bluff County flock has already been destroyed and a 6.2-mile quarantine zone has been set up around the property.
This year's outbreak, which is the largest since 2015, has claimed nearly 23 million birds. Nebraska last month canceled all poultry events in the state in an effort to limit the spread of the disease.
Most valuable crops grown in Nebraska
Most valuable crops grown in Nebraska
There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations,
according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 87% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.
The U.S. imports $129 billion worth of agricultural products a year, but the country maintains a positive trade balance by exporting $137 billion worth.
Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of Feb. 2, 2022.
Keep reading to see which crops grown in Nebraska are the most valuable.
You may also like: Where people in Nebraska are moving to most
nnattalli // Shutterstock
#9. Oats
- 2020 production: $5.1 million
- Top states:
--- #1. South Dakota ($27.5 million)
--- #2. Minnesota ($26.4 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($20.6 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($20.1 million)
--- #5. Iowa ($17.9 million)
Mironmax Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Sunflower
- 2020 production: $10.7 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($263.7 million)
--- #2. South Dakota ($220.2 million)
--- #3. Minnesota ($29.5 million)
--- #4. Kansas ($21.5 million)
--- #5. Texas ($18.3 million)
EsfilPla // Shutterstock
#7. Millet
- 2020 production: $26.6 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Colorado ($48.1 million)
--- #2. Nebraska ($26.6 million)
--- #3. South Dakota ($16.4 million)
PENG TIANLI // Shutterstock
#6. Sorghum
- 2020 production: $61.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Kansas ($1.1 billion)
--- #2. Texas ($391.6 million)
--- #3. Nebraska ($61.5 million)
--- #4. Oklahoma ($51.0 million)
--- #5. South Dakota ($48.0 million)
Sayanjo65 // Shutterstock
#5. Potatoes
- 2020 production: $103.2 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Idaho ($981.2 million)
--- #2. Washington ($753.4 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($351.0 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($278.5 million)
--- #5. Colorado ($241.8 million)
You may also like: Highest rated beer in Nebraska
fasthorses // Shutterstock
#4. Wheat
- 2020 production: $156.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($1.6 billion)
--- #2. Kansas ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. Montana ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Washington ($942.4 million)
--- #5. Idaho ($582.4 million)
Canva
#3. Hay & haylage
- 2020 production: $621.4 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.5 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.1 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.0 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($930.9 million)
--- #5. Pennsylvania ($881.5 million)
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock
#2. Soybeans
- 2020 production: $3.2 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($7.0 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($5.5 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.0 billion)
--- #4. Indiana ($3.8 billion)
--- #5. Missouri ($3.3 billion)
nnattalli // Shutterstock
#1. Corn
- 2020 production: $7.6 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($9.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($9.3 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($7.6 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($6.1 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)
Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!