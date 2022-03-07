Bird flu case found in goose in Lincoln

The highly contagious avian flu has now been found in Nebraska.

The state Department of Agriculture reported Monday that the virus was confirmed in a wild goose found near Holmes Lake in Lincoln.

It is the first case of the disease confirmed in the state since 2015.

“While Nebraska has not seen (avian flu) in a backyard or commercial poultry flock within the state this year, the finding of this single goose adds Nebraska to a long list of states with confirmed cases,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley.

“Infected wild birds can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, so we encourage backyard poultry and commercial poultry flocks to continue to remain vigilant, practice good biosecurity and report sick or dying birds immediately.”

The avian flu has been found in backyard poultry flocks in Iowa and a commercial flock in South Dakota counties that border Nebraska in the past week.

Symptoms of the disease in poultry include a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea. It can survive for weeks in contaminated environments and can cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms.

The last time there was a large outbreak of avian flu in Nebraska was 2015. It led to nearly 5 million laying hens being euthanized at six farms in Dixon County. Nationwide, more than 50 million birds were killed in what is considered the worst outbreak on record.

An outbreak now could be even more devastating in Nebraska, as the state has since added dozens of operations that raise broiler chickens for the Costco processing plant in Fremont.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, told the Journal Star last week that it has been monitoring the situation and has taken a number of preventative steps, such as increasing biosecurity measures and restricting visitors to its poultry farms.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo temporarily closed its aviary to the public last week because of its proximity to the outbreak in Iowa.

