Aug. 1-7 is National Farmers Market Week

Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska and Nebraska Extension join others across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 1-7, with the launch of a new tool to make it easy for Nebraskans to find nearby farmers markets.
A new interactive map found online at gotogrow.org allows Nebraskans to find details on farmers markets in communities across the state. This website was developed from a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant awarded to Nebraska Extension, in collaboration with Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska and the Center for Rural Affairs. A Spanish-language version website is available at vamosapoyar.org.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to stay open for the farmers and consumers that depend on them. Market managers have adapted rapidly to protect staff, customers and community. When conventional food supply chains had difficulties adapting at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems displayed the resiliency of short supply chains, and interest in local foods spiked nationwide. Now, farmers markets are headed into another year of building resilience in our communities and bringing people together.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. This year’s campaign focuses on the essential role that farmers markets play in our local food systems.
In 2020, Nebraska markets pivoted rapidly to ensure that markets would stay open to the public by increasing online sales, adding safety precautions into their operations and eliminating non-essential activities like music and kids’ events. Those efforts, coupled with decreased attendance in 2020, have had a significant impact on Nebraska markets. Nationally, the pandemic strained farmers market organizations to keep markets open; 93% of markets reported added costs to operate while 74% reported decreased income.
Markets increase their reach by accepting SNAP payments, as well as Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. These and other initiatives ensure that more Nebraskans can benefit from local food.
Created in 2019, the Nebraska Go to Grow/Vamos Apoyar project provides training, technical assistance and marketing to rural farmers markets across the state, while also supporting local producers who rely on farmers markets to sell their products. The Go to Grow/Vamos Apoyar team is also working with markets across Nebraska to increase access to Spanish speaking consumers, through translated signage and targeted outreach in local communities.
Farmers markets are spaces where food access, economic opportunities, community pride and health come together every week of the market season. For more information, visit gotogrow.org or vamosapoyar.org.