Aug. 1-7 is National Farmers Market Week

Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska and Nebraska Extension join others across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 1-7, with the launch of a new tool to make it easy for Nebraskans to find nearby farmers markets.

A new interactive map found online at gotogrow.org allows Nebraskans to find details on farmers markets in communities across the state. This website was developed from a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant awarded to Nebraska Extension, in collaboration with Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska and the Center for Rural Affairs. A Spanish-language version website is available at vamosapoyar.org.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to stay open for the farmers and consumers that depend on them. Market managers have adapted rapidly to protect staff, customers and community. When conventional food supply chains had difficulties adapting at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems displayed the resiliency of short supply chains, and interest in local foods spiked nationwide. Now, farmers markets are headed into another year of building resilience in our communities and bringing people together.