Aksarben honors 2 Lancaster County farm families

Aksarben has honored two Lancaster County farm families with Heritage Awards for 150 years of farm ownership.

The honorees are Michael and Chere Kane of the Kane family farm, which was established in 1871; and Nancy Mocroft and David Paulson of the Mocroft Family Farm, established in 1870.

"These families exemplify the dedication and strong Nebraska values that set our state apart," said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president. "Aksarben has celebrated agriculture for over 100 years, and these families are what the Spirit of Aksarben is all about."

Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, adds, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to be part of this longstanding program. Farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award, which includes nearly 10,000 families in its alliance. These awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”

To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the Lancaster County Super Fair this summer.

