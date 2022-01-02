Ag organizations weigh in on federal priorities as calendar changes to 2022

One area that the Farmers Union gives the administration high marks is on climate change. Agriculture is looking at carbon sequestration as good for the environment and potentially good for farmers’ bottom lines. Hansen said the administration has done a good job of listening to how farmers can help achieve those goals.

“There’s a level of commitment that hasn’t been there before,” Hansen said.

He thinks that the administration’s work to create a reasonable and reliable carbon sequestration marketing program is taming an area that’s been like the “Wild West” with rules and players going in all different directions.

In order for that market to reach maturity, agriculture needs some dependable and verifiable criteria regarding the actual amount of carbon getting sequestered, he said.

“I’ll give the administration credit for being willing to meet with us and discuss policy issues,” Dux added. “But we have concerns, such as the new Waters of the U.S. proposal from the EPA. The agency’s already announced its three-phase approach to eliminate the Trump-era rule, and we have some real concerns with that because they want to go back to the pre-2015 WOTUS rule.”