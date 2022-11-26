 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick

Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County

  • 0

An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu.

Current Status of Impacted Farms

A list of flocks affected by Avian Flu in 2022. Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

The 13th farm affected is a Dixon County farm of a commercial flock of 1.8 million laying hens. 

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the affected flock will be depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. A 6.2-mile control zone around the affected premises will also be established, as it's USDA policy. 

This is the second flock from Dixon County to be affected by bird flu in 2022. Earlier this year, a commercial flock of 1.7 laying hens in Dixon County was affected by HPAI. 

According to NDA State Vernerian Dr. Roger Dudley, poultry producers should know the signs and symptoms of bird flu.

People are also reading…

Some of these symptoms in poultry include: lack of energy and appetite, decrease in water consumption, decreased egg production, misshapen eggs, nasal discharge, etc.

Bird flu can also cause sudden death in asymptomatic birds. The virus can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

The NDA is encouraging bird owners to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife and to practice strict biosecurity measures.

Current Status of Impacted Farms

A list of flocks affected by Avian Flu in 2022. Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Early detection is important in preventing spread of disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people contracting bird flu infections from sick birds is low. 

If producers suspect signs of bird flu in their flock, they should report it to NDA at (402)-471-2351. For more information visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.

Avian flu threat leads to Lincoln zoo closing bird exhibits
Omaha zoo closes multiple exhibits after pelican dies from bird flu
Bird flu is killing eagles feasting on sick or dead waterfowl in Nebraska
Death of peregrine falcon in Omaha attributed to avian flu
Nebraska cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News