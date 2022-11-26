Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County

An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu.

The 13th farm affected is a Dixon County farm of a commercial flock of 1.8 million laying hens.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the affected flock will be depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. A 6.2-mile control zone around the affected premises will also be established, as it's USDA policy.

This is the second flock from Dixon County to be affected by bird flu in 2022. Earlier this year, a commercial flock of 1.7 laying hens in Dixon County was affected by HPAI.

According to NDA State Vernerian Dr. Roger Dudley, poultry producers should know the signs and symptoms of bird flu.

Some of these symptoms in poultry include: lack of energy and appetite, decrease in water consumption, decreased egg production, misshapen eggs, nasal discharge, etc.

Bird flu can also cause sudden death in asymptomatic birds. The virus can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

The NDA is encouraging bird owners to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife and to practice strict biosecurity measures.

Early detection is important in preventing spread of disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people contracting bird flu infections from sick birds is low.

If producers suspect signs of bird flu in their flock, they should report it to NDA at (402)-471-2351. For more information visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.