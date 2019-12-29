6. After decades with little movement, state officials agreed to speed up the South Beltway project, approving a bid that means construction can start next year
View Comments

6. After decades with little movement, state officials agreed to speed up the South Beltway project, approving a bid that means construction can start next year

South Beltway construction

Truck traffic moves south and west on Nebraska 2 at the intersection of Ninth and Van Dorn streets. The planned South Beltway, an 11-mile, four-lane freeway south of Lincoln, will link U.S. 77 and Nebraska 2 and is expected to divert heavy truck traffic from city streets.

In the spring, the Nebraska Legislature approved an innovative financing approach for the South Beltway to allow the work to be completed in three years but be paid for over eight years. Then earlier this month, transportation leaders awarded a $352 million construction contract, even though the lone bid overshot the project's budget. Hawkins Construction of Omaha will build the 11-mile, four-lane freeway linking Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 on the south side of Lincoln. The state expects construction to begin by May.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News