6. After decades with little movement, state officials agreed to speed up the South Beltway project, approving a bid that means construction can start next year

In the spring, the Nebraska Legislature approved an innovative financing approach for the South Beltway to allow the work to be completed in three years but be paid for over eight years. Then earlier this month, transportation leaders awarded a $352 million construction contract, even though the lone bid overshot the project's budget. Hawkins Construction of Omaha will build the 11-mile, four-lane freeway linking Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 on the south side of Lincoln. The state expects construction to begin by May.