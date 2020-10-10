After back-to-back wildfires, some Napa winemakers won’t make a 2020 vintage

“The wine tasted like an absolute ash tray,” Hoopes said. “It came seemingly out of nowhere. We would never have embarked on processing them if we had known.”

She is still fighting with insurance to cover the costs of some of the loss at Hoopes Vineyard, she said. But a chance meeting with master distiller during a trip to Kentucky provided an unconventional solution that could help her recoup some of what she lost: using the smoky wine for spirits.

A second-generation grower, Hoopes leaned into the charred flavor profile of her wine and used it to make brandy and vermouth. The pivot required additional investment on top of losing expensive crops, but she needed to salvage what she could. With her brandy still aging in the barrel, she hopes to recover at least part of the $2 million she lost in 2017.

“2017 wildfires started the trend of putting your entire year’s revenue at risk,” said Hoopes, who was raised in Napa.

Sitting at a picnic table at her Yountville vineyard, Hoopes explained that the vines behind her were tainted by smoke again this year. She said she plans on using those grapes for brandy and vermouth too.