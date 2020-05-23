Adult businesses suing to get PPP loans. So far, the nightclubs are winning

While there may still be plenty of money to go around, that doesn’t diminish the urgency of the lawsuits brought against the SBA by adult nightclubs, Lirot said.

On May 11, a Michigan federal court ruled that the DV Diamond Club of Flint could not be denied a PPP loan based on the prurient sexual nature provisions of the original SBA ineligibility rule, which went into effect in 1996. The decision noted that Congress expanded the PPP to include other previously ineligible businesses, such as nonprofit organizations and small casinos.

“While Congress may once have been willing to permit the SBA to exclude these businesses from its lending programs, that willingness evaporated when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed the economy and threw tens of millions of Americans out of work,” the Michigan judge ruled. “Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP.”

The SBA filed an appeal with the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati on May 13. Two days later, the appellate ruling opened the door to a PPP loan for the DV Diamond Club and other adult nightclubs.

The lawsuit filed April 13 in Wisconsin federal court by Camelot Banquet Rooms, which owns and operates the Silk Exotic Gentlemen’s Club in Milwaukee, may be even more relevant for the Admiral.