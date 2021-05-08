Primary Color: Black Secondary Color: White Weight: 5.3lbs Age: 2yrs 0mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Officer Erin Spilker said police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.
The motorcycle was heading west on Pine Lake Road when it collided with an SUV that was trying to turn onto 38th Street. The motorcyclist, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said investigators didn't pursue the car, continuing in the opposite direction. A short time later, police were called to 710 Wedgewood Drive on a report of a car that crashed into the residence.
Alex Ekesa ran a 26.2-mile race Sunday, taking on the warming temperatures and wind gusts that came with it. Turns out, that was the easy part to his weekend.
The staffing shortage is so bad that some local restaurants are cutting back their days and hours of operation.
The former Branched Oak Inn will once again be home to the Genoa Food Co. Aaron King said the restaurant will be a mixture of pub food like artisan pizza and burgers, as well as entrees such as steaks and seafood.
The woman, in her 80s, lived in the Two Rivers Health District based in Kearney and had underlying health conditions.
Democratic incumbent Sändra Washington was the top vote-getter, followed by Tom Beckius, who outdid Democrat incumbent Bennie Shobe by close to 1,300 votes.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries. But there were no serious injuries reported among the Pius X High School girls team.
Class of 2022 quarterback MJ Morris came away from his first trip to Lincoln impressed and enthusiastic about what he saw.
