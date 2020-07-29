ACC MAKES FIRST MOVE

The ACC became the first Power Five school to finalize a football schedule this fall, moving to a 11-game schedule that includes Notre Dame.
All ACC schools will play 10 conference games plus one nonconference opponent of their choosing after the league's board of directors voted Wednesday to proceed.
The official ACC Twitter account released the schedule in a nifty graphic, which can be seen below:
The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced.— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020
More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!