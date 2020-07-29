ACC MAKES FIRST MOVE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The ACC became the first Power Five school to finalize a football schedule this fall, moving to a 11-game schedule that includes Notre Dame.

All ACC schools will play 10 conference games plus one nonconference opponent of their choosing after the league's board of directors voted Wednesday to proceed.

The official ACC Twitter account released the schedule in a nifty graphic, which can be seen below:

