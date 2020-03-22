About this project: Shining a spotlight

Every year, Sunshine Week in mid-March celebrates open government or shines a light on government secrecy. Journalists from across the country write stories to highlight transparency — or lack thereof — in their state or community.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Months ago, Journal Star reporters Chris Dunker and Lori Pilger launched a project to find out how Nebraska’s 93 counties were interpreting a state law passed in 2016 that required courts to allow public access to grand jury reports about police in-custody deaths, including transcripts and exhibits.

In today’s Journal Star they report about what they found, including a story about a Lancaster County grand jury ruling in the shooting death of a Lincoln man at a Chick-fil-A. The story shows readers what access to a grand jury report can reveal.

Inside on Pages 10-11 you’ll find other stories about how counties responded to the Journal Star’s requests; about the efforts by some government officials to keep the records secret; and what happens to recommendations made by the grand juries for new policies or practices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.