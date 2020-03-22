You are the owner of this article.
About this project: Shining a spotlight
Every year, Sunshine Week in mid-March celebrates open government or shines a light on government secrecy. Journalists from across the country write stories to highlight transparency — or lack thereof — in their state or community.

Months ago, Journal Star reporters Chris Dunker and Lori Pilger launched a project to find out how Nebraska’s 93 counties were interpreting a state law passed in 2016 that required courts to allow public access to grand jury reports about police in-custody deaths, including transcripts and exhibits.

In today’s Journal Star they report about what they found, including a story about a Lancaster County grand jury ruling in the shooting death of a Lincoln man at a Chick-fil-A. The story shows readers what access to a grand jury report can reveal.

Inside on Pages 10-11 you’ll find other stories about how counties responded to the Journal Star’s requests; about the efforts by some government officials to keep the records secret; and what happens to recommendations made by the grand juries for new policies or practices.

