A year after a turbulent convention resulted in a massive turnover of party leadership, local donations to the Nebraska Republican Party have yet to return to previous levels. The state GOP has brought in roughly $746,000 since the convention, compared with more than $1.6 million the previous year. Meanwhile, the Nebraska Democratic Party has outraised the Nebraska GOP, both in local and national money.Combined, over the last 11 months, the state's Democrats have raised roughly $2.1 million.

That's unusual, according to former Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch and current Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb. While some Democratic congressional candidates have outraised their Republican opponents in individual races, the two said it's abnormal for the state Democratic party to outraise its Republican counterpart, especially by this much. Welch said it never happened during his eight years as chairman.

Kleeb said the $746,000 total that the Nebraska GOP has raised in the past 11 months is barely enough to maintain the normal operations of a state party. In a heavily red state like Nebraska, Kleeb said, a Republican organization ought to have annual donations in the millions.

HOT PURSUIT: Four Omaha men accused of brazenly shoplifting electronics items from the Grand Island Best Buy store Tuesday afternoon were arrested following a multiagency pursuit in west Omaha. Four agencies, including an Omaha police helicopter, tracked down the suspected shoplifters.

LIGHTNING STRIKE: Six people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after lightning struck a grain elevator east of Shelby, 60 miles northwest of Lincoln. In a press release posted Friday afternoon, Shelby Fire Chief Jon Eller described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

MISCONDUCT: Thirteen-year veteran of the Kearney Police Department Jennifer Caudillo resigned and surrendered her law enforcement certification Thursday after she was convicted of official misconduct in Buffalo County Court for allegedly lying to criminal investigators last March, according to court filings and other public records.