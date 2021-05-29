The details: She had the crowd buzzing at the state tournament with all of her saves against Omaha Marian that kept the Bulldogs in the match before losing 1-0 in overtime. She made 202 saves this season. Orr had a 2-0 record in shootouts, including winning a shootout against Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt. She tied the school record for career shutouts (26) despite being the starting goalkeeper for only two seasons. She’ll play college softball at Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Super-State moments: “When we played Omaha Skutt and took the game to a shootout, Abby had two keys saves in the shootout to let us go on to hand Omaha Skutt their only loss of the season. An obvious defining moment would be her game against Omaha Marian at the state tournament, where she held off a barrage of 25-plus shots allowing us to take Omaha Marian into overtime after going 0-0 in regulation play. She was all over the place making saves that shocked everyone watching.” — North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski