Sophomore global studies major Anna Little reads “The Best of Me,” by David Sedaris in a patch of outdoor shade on Monday during the first day of classes on University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus. UNL students experienced one of the hottest first days in recent history, with temperatures in Lincoln topping 100 degrees for the second time in three days and the heat index nearing 120. The intense heat wave is scheduled to last through Thursday, with temperatures forecast to hit 105 both Tuesday and Wednesday.