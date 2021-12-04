A workforce program delivers more recruits to Philly Shipyard

The skills initiative invests a lot of time upfront to understand the employer's concerns about finding talent, while also getting a feel for the workplace culture.

"We don't want to provide the employer or the job seeker with any kind of false hope," said Garozzo. "Part of the secret is, folks are making informed decisions about whether this job is for them."

All of that information is used to create targeted recruiting materials, and then to provide training that matches what the employer is looking for in an ideal candidate.

For the first cohort that went to the shipyard: 20 people were invited to join the training, 14 graduated, and 13 received initial offers to join as laborers.

Tumaini said the best part of the training was the safety instruction he received. Another benefit was starting a new job with fellow classmates.

"I'm proud of my cohort," he said. "We're not being dropped into an environment where we don't know anybody."

New labs and offices to rise at Navy Yard as part of recently chosen team's first $400M phase of development (from March 2021)