A student loan expert takes her own advice

When you spend your days dispensing advice about student loans, you learn a thing or two about navigating the system.

In the 10 years it took me to repay $40,000 in federal student loans and interest, I never found any secret tricks. But I did find ways to make the system work.

At times I made no payments, and I reduced payments at others. The only extra payment I made was the most satisfying one at the very end.

My credit never took a ding, and I never used any Hail Mary tactics. I never boomeranged back home, no one left me money and no one I dated wanted to make payments for me.

What I did do was use the system — a complex, frustrating system that I spend every day writing about — to stay on track. Here’s what I learned.

Get ready before the bill arrives

When I got my bachelor’s from SUNY Purchase College in Purchase, New York, in 2010, the typical debt load among graduates was $25,250, according to The Institute for College Access and Success. I left school owing $23,156 at an interest rate of 6.8%, an interest rate that hasn’t been topped since.

When I got my first bill, my salary as a local news reporter was not enough to afford $266 payments and still make rent.