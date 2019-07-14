Tri-fit games, 7.14

Kris Foley (left) waits on a stationary bike for her teammate Kelcy Melrose (right) to finish a set with the barbell while they compete in a Tri Fit Games event on Sunday at Holmes Lake. The team competition combines functional fitness with a sprint triathlon.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
