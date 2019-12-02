A new look and new features

If you're a frequent visitor to journalstar.com -- and we hope you are to get the full benefit of your membership -- you've probably noticed a new look.

We flipped the switch on the afternoon of Nov. 25, in a moment launching our redesign.

As with our past design, it allows a consistent viewer experience whether you're on a mobile device or a desktop computer. The new look gets more headlines into a smaller space. And it gives us a new way to display breaking news when it happens.

The look is cleaner, and it makes it even easier to find some of readers' favorite features. For example, the e-edition, the the electronic replica of the printed paper, is now one click away at the top of the homepage. And with new options to display stories, you can see what you wanted to read and have even more suggestions of related content.

If you're a member, come kick the tires. We think you'll enjoy this new model of journalstar.com.

