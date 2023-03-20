Matt Rhule couldn't sleep.

Late Sunday night, Nebraska's head football coach was far too amped in anticipation of his first spring practice with the Huskers.

Winter conditioning was in the rear view mirror. So, too, was spring break. Football, actual football, was on the horizon. Rhule finally found some shut eye at about 1 a.m.

But Monday morning came early — real early.

Rhule's alarm woke him at 4:15 a.m. Veteran linebacker Luke Reimer's buzzed at 4:30. Everyone within the program arrived on campus by 5:15 a.m., ahead of their scheduled 6 a.m. start at the Hawks Championship Center.

"It's fun to get a change and do something different — especially when that something different is football," Reimer said. "That's what we're here for."

One practice down. Fourteen to go.

There's plenty of work to be done between now and the Red-White Spring Game. But therein lies the process.

"I would tell you if I was like, 'Oh, jeez, I don't know about these guys,'" Rhule said. "These guys, they really want to be good. I don't know if we are good. That's the big difference, right? People ask me all the time and I'm like, 'I'm just trying to get us a little bit better every day and they're adapting that mentality.

"It's exciting, right?"

Fans will get an in-person glimpse of what the Huskers hope is a more polished version at the annual scrimmage April 22.

But until then, keep up to date with Journal Star coverage online at Journalstar.com and in Sports, Section B.