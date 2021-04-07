A new batch of stimulus money is being sent now. Here's who is getting it

Another batch of more than 25 million stimulus payments — totaling more than $36 billion — is hitting bank accounts, Direct Express cards and mailboxes now.

The largest block of the latest payments went to Social Security beneficiaries who didn’t file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and who did not provide personal information online to the Internal Revenue Service Non-Filers tool last year, according to a statement Wednesday by the IRS, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

More than 19 million payments, worth more than $26 billion, went to Social Security retirement, survivor or disability (SSDI) beneficiaries. The IRS previously announced that such payments would be made April 7.

In addition, more than 3 million payments — totaling nearly $5 billion — went to Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries.

Nearly 85,000 payments worth more than $119 million were issued to those receiving Railroad Retirement Board benefits.

"Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will generally receive the third stimulus payment the same way that they receive their regular benefit payments — such as on the Direct Express card," according to the Direct Express web site.