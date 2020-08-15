A: Lincoln Southwest

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Southwest looks to extend its run of 16 Class A playoff appearances in the past 17 seasons, and the Silver Hawks have a solid base returning to make that happen. Hawks coach Andrew Sherman thinks Nolan Milius is a future Division I college player who will contribute at both tight end and defensive end. Joining Milius up front offensively are senior Nick Delgado and juniors Matthew Rink and Trey Schuster. Senior running back Telo Arsiaga became a go-to back toward the end of last season after he began the season on the junior varsity team. The other defensive returning starters in addition to Milius are speedy senior cornerback Grant Miller and senior noseguard Jordan Smith (58 tackles, 14 for losses).