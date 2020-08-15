A: Lincoln Southwest

Mascot: Silver Hawks
Class A, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 798
The coach
Andrew Sherman
At present school: 5th season
Career record: 23-17
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 16
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Gretna;A
S4;Lincoln Southeast;H
S11;TBA
S18;Elkhorn South;A
S25;Papillion-La Vista South;H
O2;TBA
O9;Papillion-La Vista;H
O16;TBA
O23;TBA
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln North Star;W:29-0
Lincoln Southeast;L;28-0
Lincoln East;W;13-0
Elkhorn;L;28-14
North Platte;W;41-34
Omaha Benson;W;50-0
Kearney;L;14-0
Grand Island;L;34-14
Lincoln High;W;41-27
Grand Island;L;35-14
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 7
2017: 6
2016: 4
Season outlook
Southwest looks to extend its run of 16 Class A playoff appearances in the past 17 seasons, and the Silver Hawks have a solid base returning to make that happen. Hawks coach Andrew Sherman thinks Nolan Milius is a future Division I college player who will contribute at both tight end and defensive end. Joining Milius up front offensively are senior Nick Delgado and juniors Matthew Rink and Trey Schuster. Senior running back Telo Arsiaga became a go-to back toward the end of last season after he began the season on the junior varsity team. The other defensive returning starters in addition to Milius are speedy senior cornerback Grant Miller and senior noseguard Jordan Smith (58 tackles, 14 for losses).
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 3
Nolan Milius;DE;6-4;210;Sr.
Grant Miller;CB;5-11;170;Sr.
Nick Delgado;OG;6-1;225;Sr.
Telo Arsiaga;RB;5-11;185;Sr.
Jordan Smith;NG;6-0;225;Sr.
Matthew Rink;TE;6-5;205;Jr.
Trey Schuster;OL;6-1;270;Jr.
Spotlight players
Nolan Milius is one of the top returning defensive ends in the state after making 60 tackles (13 behind the line of scrimmage) last year. He was also a threat at tight end with 16 catches for 111 yards.
Coach Andrew Sherman calls Grant Miller the fastest player on the Southwest team. Miller hauled in 12 passes for 125 yards last season, but was even more valuable as a lockdown cornerback with 52 tackles and an interception.
Running back Telo Arsiaga saved his best for last in 2019, finishing with a team-high 576 yards and 11 touchdowns. He went off for 225 yards and four scores in a win over Lincoln High in the final game of the regular season.
