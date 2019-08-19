Mascot: Silver Hawks
Class A, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 1,501
The coach
Andrew Sherman
At present school: 4th season
Career record: 17-13
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 15
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Lincoln North Star...H
S6...Lincoln Southeast...H
S13...Lincoln East...A
S20...Elkhorn...A
S27...North Platte...H
O4...Omaha Benson...H
O11...Kearney...A
O18...Grand Island...H
O24...Lincoln High...A
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln North Star...W...43-0
Lincoln Southeast...L...22-13
Lincoln East...W...17-14
Elkhorn...W...30-0
North Platte...W...42-7
Omaha Benson...W...56-7
Kearney...W...17-15
Grand Island...W...21-7
Lincoln High...L...43-3
Lincoln Southeast...L...14-10
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 6
2016: 4
2015: 3
2014: 4
Season outlook
Lincoln Southwest possessed one of the top defenses in Class A last season, and the Silver Hawks will have to replace two first-team Super-Staters on that side of the ball in linebacker Caden McCormack and safety TaeVyn Grixby. Senior defensive linemen Dane Gebers (37 tackles, seven for losses last season) and Nolan Milius (25 tackles, seven for losses) are the lone returning starters defensively, but provide a solid base to build on. Gebers anchors an offensive line that brings back four starters and is the Silver Hawks' strength. Last year's starting quarterback, Laken Harnly, accounted for 885 yards of total offense, and his experience will be invaluable early in the season. Competition for the skill positions will be intense in preseason... the Hawks have a number of young players with potential. Southwest also has to replace Super-State kicker Dylan Jorgensen, who is now at Nebraska.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 2
Drake Sherman...OL...6-1...275...Sr.
Dane Gebers...OL/DL...6-5...245...Sr.
Caleb Kutter...OL...5-10...195...Sr.
Jacob Dugger...OL...6-3...205...Sr.
Laken Harnly...QB...5-11...175...Sr.
Grant McKinsey...WR...6-4...200...Sr.
Nolan Milius...DL...6-4...190...Sr.
Spotlight players
Laken Harnly is an experienced dual threat quarterback who will supply stability to an offense that is otherwise lacking skill players with meaningful varsity playing time.
At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Dane Gebers has the frame college coaches look for in projecting high school linemen at the next level. He has the potential to be one of the top linemen in the state this season.
Fast fact
Since Southwest opened in 2002, the Silver Hawks have been a Class A playoffs qualifier in 15 of 17 seasons. There's plenty of motivation for this year's squad beyond just reaching the postseason. Southwest has lost six straight first-round games since advancing to the quarterfinals in 2011.