A: Lincoln Southeast

Mascot: Knights
Class A, District 5
NSAA enrollment: 806
The coach
Ryan Gottula
At present school: 10th season
Career record: 59-34
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 31
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 9 (1976, 1977, 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2011)
The schedule
A28;TBA
S4;Lincoln Southwest;A
S11;Grand Island;H
S18;Creighton Prep;H
S24;Lincoln East;A
O2;Papillion-La Vista;H
O9;Bellevue East;A
O15;Gretna;H
O22;Elkhorn South;A
District games in bold
Last season
Omaha Burke;L;16-14
Lincoln Southwest;W;38-0
Omaha Westside;W;22-17
Lincoln East;W;28-6
Omaha North;W;24-7
Bellevue East;W;51-7
Lincoln Pius X;W;42-6
Papillion-La Vista South;W;40-13
Lincoln Northeast;W;49-7
Omaha North;W;35-10
Omaha Westside;L;35-0
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 9
2018: 7
2017: 4
2016: 8
Season outlook
After graduating four first-team Super-Staters in running back Nick Halleen, safety Isaac Gifford, offensive lineman Xavier Trevino and defensive lineman Teivis Tuioti, the Knights have restocked the shelves and once again appear to have a team that can compete with the elite programs in Class A. Derek Branch, a wide receiver offensively, is a three-year starter at cornerback. Another returning starter at wide receiver is Taveon Thompson, a big target at 6-foot-4 who snagged 10 passes for 158 yards. Senior McGinness Schneider, who saw extensive playing time last year at cornerback, moves into the starting quarterback spot. The Knights have experience up front in potential Division I college recruit Maddox Burton, tight end Barrett France and Jacob Bergonia. Joining Branch and Burton on defense is linebacker Jake Appleget, one of the top juniors in the state who had a breakout sophomore season.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 3
Derek Branch;WR/CB;5-11;175;Sr.
Maddox Burton;OL/DL;6-5;290;Sr.
Jake Appleget;WR/LB;6-4;200;Jr.
Taveon Thompson;WR/OLB;6-4;210;Sr.
Barrett France;TE/DE;6-3;230;Sr.
Jacob Bergonia;OG/NG;6-2;285;Sr.
Ethan Steer;WR/FS;6-1;185;Sr.
McGinness Schneider;QB/CB;6-1;180;Sr.
Spotlight players
Derek Branch, the son of former Husker Troy Branch, is getting Division I college recruiting interest. He caught nine passes for 68 yards, registered 45 tackles and intercepted two passes as a junior a year ago. Southeast coach Ryan Gottula says Branch possesses "great football instincts and (is) a very intelligent player."
Southeast probably had the biggest offensive and defensive lines in the state last season, and 6-5, 290-pound Maddox Burton is ready to carry on that tradition this fall. Burton, another Division I college prospect, had 46 tackles a year ago as a defensive tackle.
Jake Appleget looks like he'll fill the stat sheet this season. The 6-4, 205-pound junior linebacker had 59 tackles and intercepted five passes last season. He'll also be counted on as a wide receiver and will likely be the Knights' punter again. He should start getting Division I college recruiting interest.
