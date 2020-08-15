A: Lincoln Southeast

Last season

After graduating four first-team Super-Staters in running back Nick Halleen, safety Isaac Gifford, offensive lineman Xavier Trevino and defensive lineman Teivis Tuioti, the Knights have restocked the shelves and once again appear to have a team that can compete with the elite programs in Class A. Derek Branch, a wide receiver offensively, is a three-year starter at cornerback. Another returning starter at wide receiver is Taveon Thompson, a big target at 6-foot-4 who snagged 10 passes for 158 yards. Senior McGinness Schneider, who saw extensive playing time last year at cornerback, moves into the starting quarterback spot. The Knights have experience up front in potential Division I college recruit Maddox Burton, tight end Barrett France and Jacob Bergonia. Joining Branch and Burton on defense is linebacker Jake Appleget, one of the top juniors in the state who had a breakout sophomore season.