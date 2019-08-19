Mascot: Knights
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 1,515
The coach
Ryan Gottula
At present school: 9th year
Career record: 50-32
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 30
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 9 (1976, 1977, 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2011)
The schedule
A29...Omaha Burke...H
S6...Lincoln Southwest...A
S13...Omaha Westside...H
S20...Lincoln East...A
S26...Omaha North...H
O4...Bellevue East...A
O11...Lincoln Pius X...A
O18...Papio South...H
O25...Lincoln Northeast...A
District games in bold
Last season
Omaha Burke...L...49-28
Lincoln Southwest...W...22-13
Omaha Westside...L...29-14
Lincoln East...W...14-12
Omaha North...L...6-0
Bellevue East...W...55-7
Lincoln Pius X...W...21-14
Papio South...W...37-30
Lincoln Northeast...W...28-14
Lincoln Southwest...W...14-10
Omaha Burke...L...35-13
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 4
2016: 8
2015: 2
2014: 3
Season outlook
Lincoln Southeast's preseason story has two narratives — the players returning from last season and the new ones that have transferred in. The Knights bring back some of the top players in the state at their position, headlined by senior Isaac Gifford, who missed the final four games last season because of a knee injury. He already has FBS scholarship offers from Oregon State and Wyoming, and is on the radar of a number of Power Five schools, including Nebraska. Wide receiver Isaac Appleget has already accepted a South Dakota State offer, and lineman Xavier Trevino is pledged to be a Nebraska walk-on. Trevino is one of five linemen back with starting experience. Defensively Jackson Kraus led the Knights in tackles a year ago with 111 from his linebacker spot.
Add to the mix senior lineman Teivis Tuioti and three seniors transfers from Lincoln Northeast — Nick Halleen, Keaton Beaudette and Shadon Shannon — and the Knights become much deeper with numerous options in terms of getting players in the right places. The 6-2, 290-pound Tuioti, the son of Nebraska assistant coach Tony Tuioti, has Division I scholarship offers from Army, Idaho State and Nevada. The 5-11, 200-pound Halleen rushed for 1,052 yards in earning all-city honors last season. The 6-4, 185-pound Shannon racked up 939 yards of total offense as the Rockets' starting quarterback, and the 6-3, 200-pound Beaudette had 49 tackles and five stops behind the line of scrimmage from his defensive end spot.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 8
Isaac Gifford...RB/FS...6-1...195...Sr.
Isaac Appleget...WR/CB...6-2...190...Sr.
Xavier Trevino...OT/NG...6-3...280...Sr.
Jackson Kraus...LB/RB...6-1...200...Sr.
Ryan Rediger...LB/FB...5-10...175...Sr.
Carter West...C...6-0...285...Sr.
Carson Stoner...OT/DT...6-3...280...Sr.
Reis Jensen...OLB...6-0...175...Sr.
Trystan Neiman...DE/OL...6-2...220...Sr.
Gage Johnson...DE/TE...6-4...215...Sr.
Derek Branch...CB/WR...5-11...165...Jr.
Barrett France...TE/DE...6-2...205...Jr.
Austin Rutledge...FS/WR...5-11...165...Sr.
Jacob Bergonia...OG/DL...6-3...275...Jr.
Spotlight players
Isaac Gifford had 71 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries as a safety in seven games before a knee injury ended his junior season. He also rushed for 230 yards and six touchdowns. He has 4.55 speed in the 40-yard dash, bench presses 270 pounds and has a 36-inch vertical jump, all of which makes him a prime recruiting target.
Isaac Appleget was Southeast's leading receiver a year ago with 39 catches for 590 yards and five TDs. He was a factor defensively as well with 58 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and an interception as a cornerback.
Fast fact
The Knights will leave Lincoln just once during the regular season — a road game at Bellevue East on Oct. 4. Southeast will have the last two Class A state champions — Omaha Burke (season-opener on Aug. 29) and Omaha North (Sept. 26) — as well as state championship contender Omaha Westside (Sept. 13) at Seacrest Field.