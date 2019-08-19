Mascot: Thunderbolts
Class A, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 897
The coach
Ryan Kearney
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 16-14
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 30
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 6 (1975, 1978, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2004)
The schedule
A30...Lincoln East...H
S5...Millard South...A
S13...Gretna...H
S20...Lincoln High...A
S27...Bellevue West...H
O4...Omaha Central...A
O11...Lincoln Southeast...H
O18...Norfolk...H
O25...Omaha South...A
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln East...W...13-0
Millard South...L...42-39
Gretna...W...27-7
Lincoln High...L...19-16
Bellevue West...L...42-21
Omaha Central...W...31-7
Lincoln Southeast...L...21-14
Norfolk...W...27-7
Omaha South...W...55-14
Millard South...L...34-14
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016: 5
2015: 8
2014: 4
Season outlook
Pius X traditionally plays a lot of seniors, so the graduation hit the Thunderbolts took this season is the norm. There's plenty to build around, beginning with senior Jon Andreasen, the top returning rusher and pass receiver from last year and a solid defensive back on the other side of the ball. Another senior, Justin Leggott (5-9, 190) provides a 1-2 punch at running back and a physical linebacker defensively. Tayden Gentrup was the Thunderbolts' leading tackler last season and looks to be a candidate for postseason honors. Up front the Thunderbolts welcome back two players who were injured last season — John Blatchford (6-3, 225, senior) and Matt Akins (6-0, 220, senior) to go along with Jonathan Bauer (6-0, 205, senior). Finding a quarterback to replace standout Austin Jablonski will be a priority, but expect Pius X to be competitive again this season.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 3
Jon Andreasen...RB/CB...5-9...165...Sr.
Blake Vodicka...RB/CB...5-10...175...Jr.
Tayden Gentrup...TE/LB...6-3...205...Sr.
Spotlight players
Jon Andreasen is a multi-threat running back who had 538 yards rushing and two TDs last season to go with 28 pass receptions for 400 yards and two more scores. He's also productive as a cornerback on defense with 48 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Tayden Gentrup had 70 tackles and four quarterback sacks from his linebacker spot last season. He'll also provide a big target as a tight end.
Fast fact
Lincoln Pius X is tied with Elkhorn for the most combined Class A and B football playoff appearances. The Thunderbolts reached the A playoffs for the fifth time in school history last season. Pius X has been in the Class B playoffs 25 times with six state titles. Elkhorn has been in the A playoffs twice and the B postseason 28 times.