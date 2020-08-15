A: Lincoln Pius X

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

As always, the Thunderbolts graduate a large senior class, only to have players ready to fill those spots and try to extend Pius X's string of six straight playoff appearances. Coach Ryan Kearney's squad brings back four players with starting experience on the offensive and defensive lines in seniors Jasper Bryce and Andre Honz and juniors Carter Blowers and Tyler Kerkman. All-city senior Tyler Lonergan is back at linebacker after leading the team in tackles a year ago, while cornerback Blake Vodicka and safety Ben Mitchell (28 tackles) both started defensively. Vodicka also saw significant playing time at running back, and is also a threat as a pass catcher out of the backfield.bA pair of 6-foot, 175-pound seniors — Colby Chapelle and Lou Sawtelle — will compete for the starting quarterback spot in preseason camp.