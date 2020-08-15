A: Lincoln Pius X

Mascot: Thunderbolts
Class A, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 451
The coach
Ryan Kearney
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 20-20
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 31
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 6 (1975, 1978, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2004)
The schedule
A28;Lincoln East;H
S4;Grand Island;A
S11;Lincoln High;H
S18;Gretna;A
S25;Lincoln North Star;H
O2;Millard South;H
O9;Omaha North;A
O16;Norris;H
O23;Fremont;A
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln East;L;23-0
Millard South;L;42-3
Gretna;L;28-14
Lincoln High;W;34-0
Bellevue West;L;42-0
Omaha Central;W;24-9
Lincoln Southeast;L;42-6
Norfolk;W;21-14
Omaha South;W;42-6
Millard West;L;34-0
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 4
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016: 5
Season outlook
As always, the Thunderbolts graduate a large senior class, only to have players ready to fill those spots and try to extend Pius X's string of six straight playoff appearances. Coach Ryan Kearney's squad brings back four players with starting experience on the offensive and defensive lines in seniors Jasper Bryce and Andre Honz and juniors Carter Blowers and Tyler Kerkman. All-city senior Tyler Lonergan is back at linebacker after leading the team in tackles a year ago, while cornerback Blake Vodicka and safety Ben Mitchell (28 tackles) both started defensively. Vodicka also saw significant playing time at running back, and is also a threat as a pass catcher out of the backfield.bA pair of 6-foot, 175-pound seniors — Colby Chapelle and Lou Sawtelle — will compete for the starting quarterback spot in preseason camp.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 5
Blake Vodicka;RB/CB;5-10;185;Sr.
Tyler Lonergan;RB/LB;5-10;190;Sr.
Ben Mitchell;WR/S;6-1;175;Sr.
Carter Blowers;OL/DL;5-10;210;Jr.
Tyler Kerkman;OL/DL5-11;250;Jr.
Andre Honz;OL/DL;6-1;195;Jr.
Jasper Bryce;OL/DL;6-3;220;Sr.
Spotlight players
Tyler Lonergan led the Thunderbolts in tackles a year ago with 81, two of which came behind the line of scrimmage. Lonergan, who also forced and recovered a fumble last season, could also contribute at running back.
Blake Vodicka did a little bit of everything for Pius X last season. He rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 121 yards and a score, returned punts and kickoffs and recorded 25 tackles as a cornerback with an interception and two fumble recoveries.
