Mascot: Rockets
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 1,280
The coach
Dan Martin
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Fremont...A
S6...Lincoln East...H
S13...Omaha Bryan...A
S19...Norfolk...H
S27...Papio South...A
O4...Omaha South...H
O11...Omaha North...H
O17...Bellevue East...A
O25...Lincoln Southeast...H
District games in bold
Last season
Fremont...W...22-0
Lincoln East...L...28-7
Omaha Bryan...W...52-0
Norfolk...W...24-21
Papio South...L...33-19
Omaha South...W...20-7
Omaha North...L...49-3
Bellevue East...W...57-14
Lincoln Southeast...L...28-14
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 2
2016: 2
2015: 4
2014: 2
Season outlook
Dan Martin, a former Kearney and Grand Island assistant, becomes the Rockets' third head coach in three years. Northeast had momentum at the end of last year, finishing 5-4 and just missing the playoffs. Three major contributors to that team — the trio of all-city running back Nick Halleen, two-year starting quarterback Shaden Shannon and linebacker Keaton Beaudette — all transferred to Lincoln Southeast for their senior year, leaving some major holes for the Rockets. Jeremiah Collier steps in at quarterback as a dual threat who will get better with experience. Wyatt Morgan will be counted on both at running back and defensively, where he had 23 tackles last season as a linebacker. Seniors Jesston Howard and Kaleb Merrill started at wide receiver last season. Howard is also a factor defensively, he had three interceptions as a defensive back in 2018. The lines will be anchored by a pair of seniors in Jayden Schrader and Nick Dungan.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 6
Jayden Schrader...OL...6-0...240...Sr.
Kaleb Merrill...WR...5-7...145...Sr.
Anthony Gomez...DL...5-10...240...Sr.
Fanar Al Sloo:DE:5-10...195...Sr.
Jesston Howard...WR/DB...5-9...160...Sr.
Dominick Mendoza...DB...5-9...150...Sr.
Nick Dungan...OL...6-2...270...Sr.
Jeremiah Collier...QB...5-10...180...Jr.
Dawson Wright...5-7...160...Sr.
Wyatt Morgan...RB/LB...5-9...170...Sr.
Spotlight players
Jeremiah Collier led the Rockets to a win over Omaha Bryan, so the junior quarterback got some experience last season. His ability to run and throw should open up other facets of the offense.
Wyatt Morgan will have an enhanced role at running back to go with his linebacker duties. Look for him to become a leader on both sides of the ball.
Fast fact
New football coach Dan Martin comes from a coaching family. His father, Russ Martin, is the head coach at Mesa University in Colorado, where he's compiled a 49-29 record in seven seasons and three conference championships.