A: Lincoln Northeast

Mascot: Rockets
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 682
The coach
Dan Martin
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 1-8
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Fremont;A
S4;Lincoln North Star;H
S11;Omaha Northwest;A
S17;Columbus;H
S25;North Platte;H
O2;Lincoln High;A
O9;Creighton Prep;A
O16;Lincoln East;H
O23;Millard West;A
District games in bold
Last season
Fremont;L;21-0
Lincoln East;L;41-0
Omaha Bryan;W;34-7
Norfolk;L;35-20
Papillion-LV South;L;44-0
Omaha South;L;28-21
Omaha North;L;56-6
Bellevue East;L;41-25
Lincoln Southeast;L;49-7
Wins tracker
2019: 1
2018: 5
2017: 2
2016: 2
Season outlook
The Rockets will be playing a large number of first-year starters and underclassmen this season, but Coach Dan Martin says the team possesses the athleticism to surprise people as they gain experience. Jeremiah Collier won the quarterback job to start last season, lost it, then regained it. Dylan Gray also saw extensive time at quarterback a year ago, but he's also a factor defensively at linebacker and could be more focused on those duties this fall. The running back duo of Xavier Gray and Josh Platter combined for 470 yards and five touchdowns last season. Up front, Northeast will build around Gavin Wilbur, a major contributor on both sides of the ball as a sophomore.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 5
Jeremiah Collier;QB/LB;6-2;200;Sr.
Dylan Gray;RB/LB;5-11;195;Jr.
Mason Hoke;WR/DB;5-8;160;Sr.
Xavier Gary;RB/DB;5-8;160;Jr.
Gavin Wilbur;OL/DL;5-10;250;Jr.
Josh Platter;RB/S;5-10;165;Sr.
Spotlight players
Jeremiah Collier completed 53% of his passes for 936 yards and five TDs last season. But at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, he's also a presence at linebacker where he had 26 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Dylan Gray has had a strong offseason in the weight room, increasing his bench press to over 250 pounds and his squat to more than 420. Gray had 45 tackles last season at linebacker as a sophomore while also throwing for 393 yards and five TDs as a quarterback.
Gavin Wilbur played Class A football and started both ways as an undersized sophomore lineman in 2019. Since last season, Wilbur has gained 40 pounds and improved in all areas of testing — both strength and agility. Martin calls Wilbur (a returning team captain), "a fearless leader."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!