A: Lincoln Northeast

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

The Rockets will be playing a large number of first-year starters and underclassmen this season, but Coach Dan Martin says the team possesses the athleticism to surprise people as they gain experience. Jeremiah Collier won the quarterback job to start last season, lost it, then regained it. Dylan Gray also saw extensive time at quarterback a year ago, but he's also a factor defensively at linebacker and could be more focused on those duties this fall. The running back duo of Xavier Gray and Josh Platter combined for 470 yards and five touchdowns last season. Up front, Northeast will build around Gavin Wilbur, a major contributor on both sides of the ball as a sophomore.