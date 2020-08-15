A: Lincoln North Star

Wins tracker

Season outlook

North Star is one of the most experienced teams in Class A with 19 starters back from a year ago. But now the Navigators will have depth, as well, with five Lincoln High transfers looking to compete for playing time along with a transfer running back from Georgia in senior Nate Athouris, who Coach Tony Kobza expects to be an instant contributor. Kobza says returning all-city senior quarterback DJ McGarvie sees the field like a coach entering his third year as a Gator starter. There's plenty of experience back up front with Jake Seip, Andreas Dittman, Isiah Donaldson and TJ Hood all returning starters. McGarvie's favorite target, junior wide receiver Jace Elliott, will present matchup problems for any defense. Seip and Donaldson anchor the defense up front, combining for 70 tackles a year ago. North Star is also experienced at linebacker with Matthew Kopplin (38 tackles) and Jaymes Sizer (36 tackles) leading the way. Colton Reed headlines the secondary after intercepting two passes last season.