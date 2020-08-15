A: Lincoln North Star

Mascot: Navigators
Class A, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 833
The coach
Tony Kobza
At present school: 3rd year
Career record: 11-61
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 6
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A21;Hastings;H
A27;Lincoln High;A
S4;Lincoln Northeast;A
S11;Columbus;H
S18;North Platte;H
S25;Lincoln Pius X;A
O2;Fremont;H
O16;Millard South;A
O23;Omaha North;H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Southwest;L;29-0
Kearney;L;47-0
Elkhorn South;L;58-13
Omaha South;W;32-20
Grand Island;L;38-0
Lincoln East;L;48-17
North Platte;L;36-28
Omaha Bryan;W;47-8
Millard West;L;66-0
Wins tracker
2019: 2
2018: 3
2017: 2
2016: 3
Season outlook
North Star is one of the most experienced teams in Class A with 19 starters back from a year ago. But now the Navigators will have depth, as well, with five Lincoln High transfers looking to compete for playing time along with a transfer running back from Georgia in senior Nate Athouris, who Coach Tony Kobza expects to be an instant contributor. Kobza says returning all-city senior quarterback DJ McGarvie sees the field like a coach entering his third year as a Gator starter. There's plenty of experience back up front with Jake Seip, Andreas Dittman, Isiah Donaldson and TJ Hood all returning starters. McGarvie's favorite target, junior wide receiver Jace Elliott, will present matchup problems for any defense. Seip and Donaldson anchor the defense up front, combining for 70 tackles a year ago. North Star is also experienced at linebacker with Matthew Kopplin (38 tackles) and Jaymes Sizer (36 tackles) leading the way. Colton Reed headlines the secondary after intercepting two passes last season.
Returning starters
Offense: 10
Defense: 9
DJ McGarvie;QB;6-3;175;Sr.
Jake Seip;OL/DL;6-3;250;Sr.
Andreas Dittman;OL/DL;6-5;260;Sr.
Isaiah Donaldson;DT;6-3;305;Sr.
Colton Reed;DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Matthew Kopplin;LB;6-2;185;Sr.
Cole Coffey;WR;5-11;160;Sr.
TJ Hood;OL;5-10;200;Sr.
Caden Lill;DB;6-0;160;Sr.
Jaymes Sizer;LB;5-8;160;Jr.
Justin Gruber;DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Jace Elliott;WR;6-3;170;Jr.
Lynden Bruegman;6-1;170;Jr.
Spotlight players
Senior quarterback DJ McGarvie threw for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns and also led North Star in rushing a year ago with 287 yards. With experienced pieces around him both in the skilled positions and the offensive line, he has a chance for an outstanding season.
Jake Seip is the vocal leader of the team from his center spot. The senior was an all-city performer last season after registering 43 tackles as a defensive lineman, but Kobza is hoping to have enough quality linemen to keep Seip primarily on offense.
Jace Elliott's coming out party last season as a sophomore came against North Platte in Week 7 when he caught 13 passes for 128 yards and a TD. Elliott finished with 31 catches for 327 yards and three scores, and with his 6-foot-3 frame, Kobza is expecting big things from the wide receiver the next two years.
