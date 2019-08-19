Cole Coffey

North Star's Cole Coffey (13).

Mascot: Navigators

Class A, District 4

NSAA enrollment: 1,571

The coach

Tony Kobza

At present school: 2nd year

Career record: 9-54

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 6

Last appearance: 2015

State titles: 0

The schedule

A30...Lincoln Southwest...A

S6...Kearney...H

S13...Elkhorn South...A

S20...Omaha South...A

S27...Grand Island...H

O3...Lincoln East...A

O11...North Platte...H

O18...Omaha Bryan...A

O25...Millard West...H

District games in bold

Last season

Lincoln Southwest...L...43-0

Kearney...L...49-7

Elkhorn South...L...56-6

Omaha South...W...21-6

Grand Island...L...57-14

Lincoln East...L...17-0

North Platte...W...21-7

Omaha Bryan...W...52-16

Millard West...L...49-10

Wins tracker

2018: 3

2017: 2

2016: 3

2015: 4

2014: 4

Season outlook

Five of the eight starters who are back are juniors, so the Gators will be a young team again. DJ McGarvie picked up valuable experience starting at quarterback as a sophomore, and has the athletic ability to become a key component in the offense. Two more juniors — Cole Coffey and Matt Kopplin — could emerge as threats at wide receiver and running back, respectively. Jervon McDonald (5-10, 170, senior) at wide receiver and Colton Reed (5-11, 160, junior) at running back are two more to watch. Junior Jake Seip leads a solid group of linemen who should allow North Star to compete up front.

Returning starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 7

DJ McGarvie...QB...6-3...180...Jr.

Cole Coffey...WR/DB...6-0...170...Jr.

Matt Kopplin...RB/LB...6-1...175...Jr.

Jake Seip...OL/DL...6-3...210...Jr.

Hunter Towle...OL/DL...5-10...220...Sr.

Junior Lavilay...DL...5-10...225...Sr.

Jehrett Meyers...OL...6-0...260...Sr.

Isaiah Donaldson...OL/DL...6-3...280...Jr.

Spotlight players

DJ McGarvie's dual-threat skills make him an ideal quarterback in the spread offense. He will only get better as he gains more experience.

Coach Tony Kobza describes Jake Seip as a returning MVP, leader and playmaker. He had 26 tackles last season as a sophomore defensive lineman, with seven behind the line of scrimmage. He also had a fumble recovery.

Fast fact

As the offense went, so went North Star last season. The Gators' offense got cranked up in North Star's three wins last season, scoring a combined 94 points. In the six losses, they managed just 37 points total. That's why developing playmakers will be key this fall.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online editor

Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.

Load comments