Mascot: Navigators
Class A, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 1,571
The coach
Tony Kobza
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 9-54
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 6
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Lincoln Southwest...A
S6...Kearney...H
S13...Elkhorn South...A
S20...Omaha South...A
S27...Grand Island...H
O3...Lincoln East...A
O11...North Platte...H
O18...Omaha Bryan...A
O25...Millard West...H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Southwest...L...43-0
Kearney...L...49-7
Elkhorn South...L...56-6
Omaha South...W...21-6
Grand Island...L...57-14
Lincoln East...L...17-0
North Platte...W...21-7
Omaha Bryan...W...52-16
Millard West...L...49-10
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: 2
2016: 3
2015: 4
2014: 4
Season outlook
Five of the eight starters who are back are juniors, so the Gators will be a young team again. DJ McGarvie picked up valuable experience starting at quarterback as a sophomore, and has the athletic ability to become a key component in the offense. Two more juniors — Cole Coffey and Matt Kopplin — could emerge as threats at wide receiver and running back, respectively. Jervon McDonald (5-10, 170, senior) at wide receiver and Colton Reed (5-11, 160, junior) at running back are two more to watch. Junior Jake Seip leads a solid group of linemen who should allow North Star to compete up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 7
DJ McGarvie...QB...6-3...180...Jr.
Cole Coffey...WR/DB...6-0...170...Jr.
Matt Kopplin...RB/LB...6-1...175...Jr.
Jake Seip...OL/DL...6-3...210...Jr.
Hunter Towle...OL/DL...5-10...220...Sr.
Junior Lavilay...DL...5-10...225...Sr.
Jehrett Meyers...OL...6-0...260...Sr.
Isaiah Donaldson...OL/DL...6-3...280...Jr.
Spotlight players
DJ McGarvie's dual-threat skills make him an ideal quarterback in the spread offense. He will only get better as he gains more experience.
Coach Tony Kobza describes Jake Seip as a returning MVP, leader and playmaker. He had 26 tackles last season as a sophomore defensive lineman, with seven behind the line of scrimmage. He also had a fumble recovery.
Fast fact
As the offense went, so went North Star last season. The Gators' offense got cranked up in North Star's three wins last season, scoring a combined 94 points. In the six losses, they managed just 37 points total. That's why developing playmakers will be key this fall.